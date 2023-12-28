Respond To Enemy Attack First, Report It Later: South Korean President Tells Army

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Dec 28 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday ordered the country's armed forces to respond to enemy attacks by retaliating first and only then report, media reports said.

“In case of provocations, I ask you to immediately retaliate in response and report it later,” Yoon said.

Yoon said that such a measure was necessary to smash the enemy's desire for provocations, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

He specifically pointed to North Korea, saying it can undertake provocations at any time and is the only country in the world that reserves the right to a preemptive nuclear strike and invasion under its constitution.

The General Bureau of Aerospace Engineering of the DPRK successfully launched the Manrigyong-1 reconnaissance satellite on November 21 using a new type of Chollima-1 carrier rocket from Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province.

--IANS

int/dan