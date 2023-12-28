               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Egypt Declares 2 Positive Cases Of Covid-19 Variant JN.1


12/28/2023 6:11:21 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population revealed on Thursday that two citizens tested positive for Covid-19 variant JN.1, stating that their health was stable and there was no need for them to be hospitalized.
The ministry confirmed in a press statement its careful monitoring of the situation in Egypt, pointing out that preventative measures in dealing with the virus stays unchangeable as it is considered a virus that infects the respiratory system, causes influenza and sinus complications.
It urged the people to wash hands, stay home when tested positive, wear a mask outdoor, maintain good ventilation and avoid crowded places. (end)
