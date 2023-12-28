Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Capital Repair Of Highway In Gusar District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures related
to capital repair of Gusar-Khudat (18 km) - Langi -
Jagargishlag-Urvaoba-Atlikhan-Kuzungishlag-Zindanmuruggishlag-Avarangishlag
highway in Gusar district, Azernews reports.
According to the decree, the Azerbaijani Roads Agency has been
allocated 1.2 million manat ($705,882) for this purpose.
The full text is available here .
Will be updated
MENAFN28122023000195011045ID1107664964
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.