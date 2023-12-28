Zelensky: Ukrainian Defense Industry Can Enter TOP-10 Defense Complexes In The World

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian defense industry is not just being restored - it is becoming as productive as it needs to be for a modern, technological war.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video message , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, our defense industry already employs about 300,000 people, and this is one of the greatest achievements of our country in several years. The Ukrainian defense industry is not just being restored - it is becoming as productive as it needs to be for a modern, technological war," he stated.

Zelensky noted that many state-owned enterprises that had not been operating for decades have now launched production, including new types of weapons.

"For the next year, we have absolutely clear goals for artillery, drones, missiles, and armored vehicles. One of our biggest political results this year is an agreement with our partners, particularly the United States, on our joint production of weapons. Creation of new production facilities. Localization in Ukraine. Expansion of the repair base," the President said.

According to him, all of this adds to Ukraine's defense and economic strength: it means significant GDP growth and good jobs.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to each and every person who develops this Ukrainian industry, to everyone who contributes their own work and ideas to the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.

"I am sure that our defense industry - subject to such constant development - can eventually become one of the top 10 most productive and strongest defense complexes in the world. This is the true potential of Ukraine, and our country can definitely become one of the global security donors and one of the strongest members of NATO. We are working for this," Zelensky summarized.

