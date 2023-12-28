Thirty-Seven Foreign Companies Willing To Contribute To Ukraine Demining

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, 37 companies have expressed readiness to engage in mine clearance efforts across Ukraine.

This was announced during an international web conference at Ukrinform on the First Kyiv International Mine Action Declaration, said the head of the Demining Control nonprofit, Oleg Deineka.

"We already have the opportunity to talk about the creation of a full-fledged state center for humanitarian demining. Also, we can talk about the number of demining operators having increased by 30 against seven that we had earlier. Currently, we have 37 companies that will be engaged in demining in Ukraine," said Deineka.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the outset of the full-scale invasion, sappers from state bodies and non-governmental operators have demined over 200,000 hectares of farmland as a priority measure.

These lands can now be safely used by agricultural companies.