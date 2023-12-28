The Final Draw Of Birbank's 10,001 Gifts Lottery Has Concluded: The Owner Of The Apartment Has Been Identified

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As we have already informed, Birbank - the country's first digital bank - conducted a lottery consisting of 3 draws. The final draw of the lottery took place on December 27. A total of 30,519,156 chances were represented by 1,583,683 cards in this draw. Randomly selected during the live broadcast, 3,335 cards emerged as the winners of the third draw. Thus, the 10,001st gift, including a 2-bedroom apartment in "Xəzri Rezidens", found its rightful owner.

It's worth noting that in the last draw, the prize pool included a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment, a cash reward of 10,000 AZN, three travel packages worth 2,000 AZN each, 30 gift coupons worth 500 AZN from "Umico Market", 1,000 "Umico" bonuses, and 2,300 cashbacks worth 5 AZN each. List of winners:

For more detailed information about Birbank card refer to , 196 Call Centre or the card's Facebook or Instagram pages. To order a card, download the Birbank app, send an SMS with the text“1” to the 8196 short code, contact us via WhatsApp at (+994 50) 999 81 96 or visit the Birbank centers.