The Final Draw Of Birbank's 10,001 Gifts Lottery Has Concluded: The Owner Of The Apartment Has Been Identified

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As we have already informed, Birbank - the country's first
digital bank - conducted a lottery consisting of 3 draws. The final
draw of the lottery took place on December 27. A total of
30,519,156 chances were represented by 1,583,683 cards in this
draw. Randomly selected during the live broadcast, 3,335 cards
emerged as the winners of the third draw. Thus, the 10,001st gift,
including a 2-bedroom apartment in "Xəzri Rezidens", found its
rightful owner.
It's worth noting that in the last draw, the prize pool included
a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment, a cash reward of 10,000 AZN,
three travel packages worth 2,000 AZN each, 30 gift coupons worth
500 AZN from "Umico Market", 1,000 "Umico" bonuses, and 2,300
cashbacks worth 5 AZN each. List of winners:
