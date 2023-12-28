Azerbaijan's AIR Center Talks ICJ's Ocampo Biased 'Expert Opinion' On Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Chairman of the
Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR
Center) Farid Shafiyev has made a statement regarding biased
"expert opinion" Luis Moreno Ocampo (ICJ lawyer), Trend reports.
Ocampo published a "legal opinion" on August 7 claiming that a
"genocide" is allegedly "taking place" in the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan. He was instructed to do so by the Armenian separatist
regime in Karabakh at the time.
Luis Moreno Ocampo (ICJ lawyer) himself did not write the ideas
contained in the "expert opinion" based on political objectives,
Armenians did it for him, Shafiyev said, while speaking at the
press conference on the results of 2023.
Shafiyev also said that his name is mentioned in the report's
conclusion, adding that Armenians sometimes distort his
statements.
