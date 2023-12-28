UNIFIL Member Injured In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- A member of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has suffered injuries in an attack in southern Lebanon, the force said in a statement on Thursday.

The international peacekeeping force said in the statement that the incident happened, last night, in the village of Al-Taibah, where a group of "young men" attacked a UNIFIL's patrol, adding that a vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

Such an attack on the international peacekeepers is a breach of the United Nations Security Council resolution 1701, the UNIFIL statement said.

It called upon the Lebanese authorities to conduct rapid investigations into circumstances of the incident, bringing the culprits to justice, affirming that the international troops would pursue their mission for monitoring and prevention of escalation. (end)

ayb









