Scores Of Palestinians Martyred In Unending Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Scores of Palestinians martyred and others injured Thursday in many clashes across different areas in Gaza on the 83rd day of Israeli aggression.

Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) said ten Palestinians were martyred and 12 injured in a targeted strike on a house near the Red Crescent's Al-Amal hospital in Khan Yunis south of the strip.

WAFA added more than 30 Palestinians were martyred including journalists Mohammad and Ahmad Khair Al-Din, in a targeted strike on a residential square in Beit Lahia project north of the strip, hitting homes belonging to Al-Kurd, Khair Al-Din and AlQadi families.

Israeli warplanes also bombed two homes belonging to Al-Manaameh and Eid families among others east of Al-Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza, which increased the martyrdoms' count, said WAFA.

Palestine's Ministry of Health declared the death of a 21-year-old young man, Tareq Al-Shakhsher, after suffering from fatal wounds that were inflictd during a confrontation with Israeli forces in Nalus. (end)

