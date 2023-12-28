Algerian Delegation In Jordan To Explore Medical And Recreational Tourism

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) welcomed an Algerian delegation, comprising specialist doctors and medical tourism experts, on an exploratory visit aimed at promoting Jordan as a destination for both medical and leisure tourism.In a statement released on Thursday, the JTB outlined the itinerary, which included visits to hospitals, medical centers, therapeutic facilities, Aqaba Medical Sciences University, and recreational sites like Ma'in Hot Springs and the Dead Sea, as well as iconic tourist attractions such as Petra and the Amman Citadel.The hosting initiative is part of the JTB's ongoing promotional efforts in the Algerian market, intending to showcase Jordan's medical excellence and its allure as a distinctive destination for both medical and recreational tourism.