Hajj Investment Fund Marks 10Th Consecutive Year Of Profit Growth, Surpassing JD13 Million In Revenues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - The Hajj Investment Fund reported a 4.14 percent increase in profits for the tenth consecutive year, with 2023's revenues surpassing JD13 million. In 2022, net profits distributed reached about JD10.9 million.The Fund, committed to serving the local community, aims to contribute to the Jordanian national economy within the framework of Islamic principles, said a statement issued Thursday. Its assets in 2022 exceeded JD310 million, accumulated through the savings of over 65,000 citizens, a notable 27 percent increase in the number of savers.Dedicated to facilitating the Hajj pilgrimage, the Fund provided approximately 7,000 Jordanian citizens, who had saved with the fund, the opportunity to perform Hajj. Looking ahead, the Fund envisions developing and selling plots of land acquired in various regions of the Kingdom to citizens and state agency employees, it added.As one of the pioneering nations to establish a fund for Hajj purposes, Jordan's Hajj Investment Fund encourages individuals to save for the pilgrimage while offering a rewarding investment return, surpassing many financial institutions. The Fund's total investments stand at JD100 million.