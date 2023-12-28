Odisha: Doctor Held For Getting Job Producing Fake Caste Certificate

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (IANS) The Koraput Police in Odisha have arrested a senior doctor on the charges of securing a job at the MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur in Ganjam district producing a false caste certificate.

The accused doctor, Durgadatta Sasani is a resident of Samabaya Colony in Semiliguda area of tribal dominated Koraput district.

Durgadatta is currently working as assistant professor in the anaesthesiology department of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur.

He was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a case registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by his younger brother on July 20, 2023.

The complainant had accused that Durgadatta who originally belongs to the Brahmin caste, studied till graduation in arts streams as a general category student.

He also pursued D Pharma course at a college in Bhubaneswar under general category with his original identity.

According to the complaint, Durgadatta allegedly secured a fake certificate identifying himself as an Adivasi. He reportedly got admitted to MBBS course in 2006 and three-year specialisation course in 2014 at the MKCG medical college using the fake caste certificate.

He has reportedly been working as an assistant professor in the anaesthesiology department of the medical college since 2021.

“In 2003, the accused managed to get a false caste certificate under the surname Jani by showing himself as the son of a person in Mandarguda village belonging to scheduled tribe,” said a local police official.

The police officials claimed that the accused later studied Class-X through distance education, +2 regular course in science stream at the BJB College in Bhubaneswar producing the fake certificate.

