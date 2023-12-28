Centerline Biomedical Product Pipeline Analysis 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Centerline Biomedical Inc - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2023 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Centerline Biomedical Inc (Centerline Biomedical) is specialized in the development and commercialization of navigation technology. The company's primary focuses on reducing radiation exposure and enhancing the accuracy of medical procedures. It focuses on developing flagship product, Intra-Operative Positioning System (IOPS), which is an 3D GPS-like surgical navigation technology. It is designed to improve endovascular procedure outcomes and relieve radiation exposure. The IOPS technology is used in surgical procedures where precision and reduced radiation exposure are critical. Centerline Biomedical is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the US.

Jul 07, 2023: Centerline Biomedical Receives Additional 510(k) Clearance for Intra-Operative Positioning System (iOPS)



May 19, 2022: Centerline Biomedical announces successful structural heart animal study



May 12, 2022: Centerline Biomedical launches research and development collaboration with Air Force



Oct 22, 2021: Allegheny Health Network vascular surgeons first in Pennsylvania to use groundbreaking surgical GPS-like navigation system, advancing care for complex aortic aneurysms



Dec 15, 2020: Centerline Biomedical kicks off first clinical study of Intra-Operative Positioning System Technology



May 22, 2020: Centerline Biomedical appoints key physician thought leaders and executives as advisors



May 04, 2020: Centerline Biomedical completes first human patient in the United States with IOPS (Intra-Operative Positioning System)



Nov 18, 2019: Centerline Biomedical announces first-in-human use of IOPS Intra-Operative Positioning System



Nov 11, 2019: Centerline Biomedical's Intra-Operative Positioning System Technology showcased at VIVA Disruptive Technologies Session Oct 21, 2019: Centerline Biomedical announces Philip D. Rackliffe, MBA as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective October 21st, 2019

