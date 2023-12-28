Clearpoint Neuro Inc's Innovative Pipeline Products Under Analysis In New 2023 Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2023 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc (ClearPoint) is a platform neuro company that enables therapy for neuro disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Its items incorporate the clearpoint framework a careful stage, that empowers the conveyance of treatments to treat neurological infections and issues by giving continuous X-ray direction; the smartFlow cannula an X-ray directed medication conveyance framework.

These frameworks are utilized for carrying out intrusive procedures on the mind and heart. ClearPoint collaborates with different clinical gadget organizations and scholarly establishments for the turn of events and commercialization of its item stages and center advances. It serves doctors and emergency clinics. ClearPoint is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, the US.

Dec 11, 2023: ClearPoint Neuro Receives Additional 510(K) Clearance For ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System



Jun 29, 2023: Abstract From the SUS Study to Be Presented During the ESSFN Congress in Stockholm in September



May 16, 2023: Two Additional Clearpoint Prism Systems Installed in the U.S.



May 10, 2023: ClearPoint Neuro to present investigational research and showcase novel innovations at the 26th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting in Los Angeles



May 02, 2023: CLS Announces Enrollment Completion of Initial Phase of CLS-Sponsored Glioblastoma Laser Ablation Study With the Clearpoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System at Skane University Hospital



Apr 20, 2023: ClearPoint Neuro to showcase two novel innovations at AANS 2023: ClearPoint Maestro Brain Model and ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System



Apr 18, 2023: ClearPoint Neuro announces agreement with NE Scientific to integrate gene therapy infusion coverage tool into ClearPoint Maestro Brain Model



Dec 12, 2022: ClearPoint Neuro announces first patient enrolled in glioblastoma trial using ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System at Skane University Hospital in Sweden



Oct 17, 2022: Clinical Laserthermia Systems receives SEK 5.5 million order from ClearPoint Neuro Sep 23, 2022: ClearPoint Neuro announces FDA clearance for ClearPoint Prism neuro laser therapy system

