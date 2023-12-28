Atlantic Petroleum -Financial Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2023-12-28 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2024 with the following dates:
Friday 27th March: Annual Accounts 2023 to be issued. Tuesday 30th April: Annual General Meeting. Friday 31st May: 1st Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Friday 30th August: 2nd Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Friday 29th November: 3rd Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.
