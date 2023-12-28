Jelliemons 3C Products Unveils New Range Of Tech Gadgets For Modern Lifestyles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHENZHEN, CHINA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- JellieMons , an innovator in the 3C products industry, stands out with its commitment to making advanced technology accessible to all. The brand uniquely blends functional excellence with a playful design ethos, ensuring that every product is not just a tool, but also a part of the user's lifestyle. This philosophy is evident in every item from JellieMons, where practicality meets creativity.Comprehensive reform Audio Experience with BOOMA ECHO & BEATSWith the forefront innovation of audio, the BOOMA ECHO Wireless Headphones incorporate advanced Bluetooth V5.3 technology, ensuring faster transmission, stable connections, and no audio-drop scenarios. Their 40mm dynamic driver delivers unparalleled sound clarity, comprehensive reform the listening experience.BOOMA BEATS, another flagship product, is designed with a special focus on child safety. The headphones maintain a safe listening level of 85dB, safeguarding young ears without compromising on sound quality. Additionally, their ergonomic design and extended battery life of up to 20 hours make them ideal for daily use, travel, and extended listening sessions.JELLIE MATES & PODS TWS: Technical Mastery Meets StyleFeaturing Bluetooth V5.3 as the advanced technology, the JELLIE MATES TWS offer fast and steady performance with highly synchronized sound. This tech-forward approach ensures an immersive auditory experience for users.Following the same ethos, JELLIE PODS TWS stand out with their personalized design combined with high-quality sound. Their compact and portable nature, along with a focus on delivering transparent and detailed audio, makes them a must-have for audiophiles.Enhanced Audio with JELLIE DROPS Earphones & BOOMA DROP Wireless SpeakerJELLIE DROPS Earphones represent a harmonious blend of distinctive design and functional excellence. Their 10mm dynamic driver enhances the listening experience, ensuring clarity and depth in every note. The earphones are not just about sound; they also feature a hands-free microphone, making transitions from music to calls seamless.In the realm of speakers, the BOOMA DROP Wireless Speaker is a compact powerhouse. It is designed for portability without compromising sound quality. The special JellieMons design adds a touch of personality, while the ability to connect two speakers for a super echo sound effect showcases its versatility. Whether it's for personal enjoyment or a gathering, the BOOMA DROP speaker enriches every auditory experience.Elevating Entertainment with JELLIE-O-K Wireless Karaoke SpeakerThe JELLIE-O-K Wireless Karaoke Speaker stands as a testament to JellieMons' distinctive spirit. Equipped with Bluetooth JL5.3, it offers fast pairing and a stable connection, ensuring an uninterrupted musical journey. This speaker is not just about music; it's an entertainment powerhouse with its mobile KTV functionality, allowing users to enjoy karaoke anywhere, anytime. The array of vocal effects and LED modes transform any space into a vibrant sound and light show, bringing a dynamic and immersive experience to every gathering.MAGIC LINK & POWER BUDDY: Versatility in Compact FormsMAGIC LINK exemplifies multifunctionality in a compact form. It serves not only as a reliable cell phone holder for hands-free use but also adjusts flexibly to different scenarios, proving indispensable in today's fast-paced lifestyle.The POWER BUDDY 10000mAh Power Bank combines high capacity with a special, travel-friendly design. Embodying JellieMons' distinctive style, this power bank ensures that users can stay connected longer without the bulk typically associated with high-capacity chargers. It adheres to air travel standards, making it a perfect companion for globetrotters.Conclusion: JellieMons' Unwavering Commitment to InnovationIn conclusion, JellieMons continues to uphold its commitment to quality and innovation. The brand's dedication to creating products that seamlessly blend advanced technology with elements of fun is evident across its range. From wireless headphones to karaoke speakers and power banks, JellieMons strives to enhance everyday experiences with technology that is both functional and enjoyable.For more information, please visit the website:

JellieMons Co., Ltd.

