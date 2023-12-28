Relief To Eight Indians On Death Row In Qatar As Sentence Reduced

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affair (MEA) on Thursday said that India has noted the Dahra Global case verdict in which the sentences of eight former Indian Navy personnel on death row have been reduced.

“We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced,” said the MEA.

The detailed verdict is awaited.“We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps,” said the official.

“Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities,” said the Ministry.

“Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture,” the MEA added.

Last month, the MEA had said that India has filed an appeal with Qatar over the death penalty to eight former Indian Navy personnel, who were arrested in August last year and sentenced last month.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said,“There is a Court of First Instance in Qatar that passed a judgment on October 26 in a case involving eight Indian employees of the Al Dahra company.”

He said that the order is“confidential” and it has been shared with the legal team.

