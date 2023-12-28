Kyrgyzstan Foils Terror Attack Attempt

(MENAFN- IANS) Bishkek, Dec 28 (IANS) Kyrgyz special services foiled a terror attack attempt targeting New Year holidays, the press service of the country's State Committee for National Security reported Thursday.

The report said that members of the terrorist group of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) were detained on Monday during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Jalal-Abad city in southern Kyrgyzstan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The detainees were remotely recruited via the Internet and were planning to plant homemade explosive devices near the main New Year tree in the central square in Jalal-Abad, said the report, adding that they also intended to launch an armed attack on a church in the city following instructions from ISKP emissaries.

Irrefutable evidence relating to the attack attempt was found during the operation, including correspondence with the terrorist group's emissaries, an action plan and instructions for making homemade bombs, as well as video recordings with an oath of allegiance to the ISKP leader.

The report said that a criminal case was initiated, and operational and investigative measures are being carried out to establish suspects' criminal connections in the Central Asian country.

