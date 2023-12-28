'The Legend Of Hanuman' Creator: Wanted To Take It Beyond Kids

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) The creator of 'The Legend of Hanuman', Sharad Devranjan has revealed the creative thought process behind making a series that transcends age barriers, and said they wanted to take this story's reach beyond just kids.

Elaborating on the same, Sharad, who is the Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India and the creator and executive producer of the show said: "Narratively, we approached the storytelling as an epic blockbuster that would appeal to a wide audience base ranging from ages 8 to 80. We wanted to take this story's reach beyond just kids. We chose to focus our series on an area of Hanuman stories rarely explored in detail."

He further said that the previous versions have told one or two basic stories; either tales of a mischievous young Hanuman as a child; or fully grown up making the leap to Lanka by his victories and full powers.

"But, there is another story of Hanuman that we are exploring: the story of Lord Hanuman's inward journey. Our series tells the story of Hanuman's journey from an ordinary vaanar, to an immortal being and the universal lessons he must learn in order to embrace immortality and his vast powers.

"There is a very human and relatable journey to this perspective of Hanuman's growth that I felt we should share in this series," he added.

'The Legend of Hanuman 3' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 12, 2024.

