Lusail Boulevard To Close From Sunday Until February 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Lusail Boulevard is to be closed from Sunday, December 31, 2023, until February 17, 2024.

This was announced on social media by Lusail City Official.

In a caption on Instagram , it stated: "Lusail Boulevard main road is to be closed 31 December 2023- 17 February 2024 to setup for upcoming events."

No further details were disclosed regarding the matter.