Lusail Boulevard To Close From Sunday Until February 2024

Doha, Qatar: Lusail Boulevard is to be closed from Sunday, December 31, 2023, until February 17, 2024.
This was announced on social media by Lusail City Official.
In a caption on Instagram , it stated: "Lusail Boulevard main road is to be closed 31 December 2023- 17 February 2024 to setup for upcoming events."
No further details were disclosed regarding the matter.
