AREC Holds 13Th Executive Office Meeting In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) --The Arab Renewable Energy Commission (AREC) convened its 13th executive office meeting in Amman, with the participation of representatives from 20 Arab countries.The meeting praised Jordan's pivotal role in fostering Arab cooperation to achieve economic integration in the region.In a statement by the ARCE on Thursday, the Commission shared several recommendations aimed at advancing its institutional work and expanding its activities. The proposals focused on promoting knowledge exchange and collaboration among Arab countries, harnessing the expertise of developed nations in renewable energy, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, smart cities, smart grids, and green hydrogen.Among the key decisions, the majority voted to establish a regional office for the Commission in Syria and designated Algeria as the host country for the upcoming ninth Arab forum, scheduled for November 5-7, 2024.Additionally, the meeting also extended an invitation to Arab investors to consider opening an electric car factory in Jordan, capitalizing on the country's advantageous investment incentives and strategic location.As the global demand for electric cars continues to rise, with an estimated 350 million electric cars projected by 2025, Jordan has emerged as a pioneering country in the Middle East, having already adopted electric vehicles and developed the necessary infrastructure, including advanced solar-powered charging stations.Furthermore, the gathering highlighted the importance of creating a specialized network for Arab scientists and researchers, as well as implementing a classification system for companies operating in the renewable energy sector in collaboration with both public and private entities across Arab countries.The meeting underscored the need to deepen joint Arab cooperation to achieve sustainable development goals, invest in Arab universities, and enhance the role of civil society institutions in stimulating citizens and innovators. This approach aims to foster economic and industrial growth, promote innovative agricultural practices, and ensure food, energy, and water security.By encouraging the transition from consumption to the establishment of indigenous industries in Arab countries, self-reliance can be achieved, and negative patterns and behaviors can be transformed into positive ones, aligning with the principles of sustainable development and the concept of the sustainable citizen.To streamline operations and avoid duplication of tasks, the meeting decided to dissolve the Commission's Supreme Steering Committee and transition to a more flexible governance structure.In recognition of their notable contributions to advancing the AREC, Hala Zawati from Jordan and Aziz Rabbah from the Kingdom of Morocco were unanimously appointed to the Commisiion's Board of Elders.During the event, the Green Universities Initiative was launched, and preparations were made for the inaugural Arab solar car race, hosted by the University of Adrar in Algeria.The Palestinian delegation expressed gratitude for Jordan's unwavering support in advocating for the right to self-determination and called for an immediate end to the devastating war in Gaza.