Jewelry, Pharmaceuticals Top Exports List During Jan-Oct 2023

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - Jordan's national exports during January to October 2023 revealed a dynamic landscape, with jewelry and pharmaceuticals emerging as the top-performing sectors, according to data released by the Department of Statistics.Jewelry exports displayed a remarkable surge of 71.2 percent, totalling approximately JD671 million, a significant rise from JD392 million during the same period last year.Meanwhile, pharmaceuticals witnessed robust growth, escalating by 22.8 percent to about JD414 million, compared to JD337 million in the previous year. Additionally, other materials experienced a commendable uptick of 12.3 percent, reaching JD2.795 billion from JD2.489 billion.However, some sectors faced declines in their export figures. Clothing exports decreased by 13.1 percent, totalling around JD1.122 billion, compared to JD1.291 billion in the previous year. Similarly, fertilizers saw a decline of 15.1 percent, raw potash dropped by 37.1 percent, and phosphate decreased by 23.4 percent.The value of fertilizer exports amounted to approximately JD829 million from JD977 million recorded in January-October 2022, while raw potash exports fell to about JD568 million from JD903 million. Moreover, phosphate exports dropped to approximately JD511 million from JD667 million.The overall statistical data revealed a decrease of 2.1 percent in the total value of national exports, amounting to JD6.910 billion compared to JD7.056 billion in the same period last year.National exports encompass a wide array of products and services originating from local institutions and companies within the country, destined for sale and exportation to other nations.