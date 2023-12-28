New Jordanian Ambassador Presents Credentials To Tunisian President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

On Wednesday, Tunis, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- Ambassador Abdullah Abu Rumman presented on Wednesday his credentials to President of Tunisia Kais Saied, as the Kingdom's extraordinary, plenipotentiary, accredited, and resident envoy to Tunisia.During the ceremony at the Carthage Palace, Rumman conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to President Saied, extending sincere wishes for the continued progress and development of the Tunisian people.President Saied, in turn, requested Ambassador Rumman to convey his sincere greetings and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II. The Tunisian President commended the wise policies of King Abdullah II and highlighted the distinguished relations that have long bound Jordan and Tunisia.Expressing the Tunisian government's keen interest in fostering and enhancing bilateral relations, President Saied conveyed his best wishes for the Jordanian people, expressing hopes for their sustained progress and prosperity.The ceremony drew the participation of key figures, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, along with the presence of the Tunisian president's advisor for diplomatic affairs.