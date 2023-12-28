ABP News Hosts Ayodhya Utsav Prior To Ram Mandir Inauguration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 26, 2023: Ahead of the highly anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ABP News has proudly unveiled the Ayodhya Utsav. Scheduled for broadcast on ABP News from December 27 to December 31, 2023, this celebratory event stands as a poignant tribute to the profound cultural and religious significance of the impending inauguration of the Ram Mandir.



Set against the serene backdrop of the sacred Sarayu river, the Ayodhya Utsav serves as a momentous platform to explore the religious, cultural, and socio-economic reverberations. This celebration embodies a deep reverence for Ayodhya's historical legacy and cultural heritage, emphasizing the symbolic importance of this sacred land.

The schedule for Ayodhya Utsav boasts a diverse array of cultural performances, thought-provoking discussions, and poignant reflections. Esteemed personalities from various spheres including music, politics, poetry, and religious leadership will converge to commemorate this historic milestone. The event will provide a platform for engaging discussions and expressive cultural presentations, fostering an atmosphere of celebration and introspection around this significant occasion.



Among the distinguished guests, Swati Mishra, known for her rendition of "Ram Aayenge," joins the event alongside Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Krishna Gopal, serving as Sah Sarkaryawah of RSS, and Raju Das, the Mahant of Hanuman Gadhi in Ayodhya, will share their insights and contributions during this momentous occasion. Additionally, the esteemed gathering includes Satyendra Das, Shishya of Ramvilas Vedyanti and Kalpatri Maharaj Sant. Mahant Dharam Das, recognized for his involvement in the Babri Masjid case, is also slated to participate, alongside renowned figures such as Anup Jalota, a distinguished singer, and Anamika Amber and Sunil Jogi, eminent poets. Ravi Kishan, Member of Parliament from BJP, will offer his perspectives, while Purnima Kothari, the sister of the Kothari Brothers who lost their lives during Kar Seva will represent the enduring sacrifices made during this historic journey. The event will also see the presence of Pradeep Kumar Gupta, and The Sadho Band which will add their musical tribute to this significant celebration.



The Ayodhya Utsav, brought to audiences by ABP News, extends a cordial invitation for all to partake in this grand celebration. The channel endeavours to create a nurturing space for dialogue, cultural expression, and a profound appreciation for the transformative journey culminating in the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.





About ABP Network



An innovative media and content creation company, ABP Network is a credible voice in the broadcast & digital sphere, with a multi-language portfolio of news channels reaching 535 million individuals in India. ABP Studios, which comes under the purview of ABP Creations â€“ the content innovation arm of the network â€“ creates, produces, and licenses original, path-breaking content outside of news. ABP Network is a group entity of ABP, which was incorporated almost 100 years ago and continues to reign as a leading media company.

