Lukoil Absheron Exploration Limited Shuts Its Branch In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Russian company
Lukoil Absheron Exploration Limited has announced the closure of
its representative office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy
of Azerbaijan, the official representative of the company (date of
state registration in Azerbaijan - 29.11.2021) is Elnur
Gurbanov
Creditors can submit their claims within two months to the
address: 13 Zeynalabdin Taghiyev street, Sabail district, Baku.
"Lukoil Absheron Exploration Limited" is a subsidiary of the
Russian company "LUKOIL".
