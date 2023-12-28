Azerbaijan Reduces Tax Rate On Dividend Income

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. One of the
important changes in the direction of reducing the tax burden on
businesses and stimulating entrepreneurial activity is the
reduction of the tax rate on dividends, Trend reports.
Thus, starting next year, the tax rate on dividend income will
be reduced from 10 percent to 5 percent.
According to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy
of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the amendments to the Tax Code,
the tax privilege for state and local governments, budgetary
institutions, and legal entities established on behalf of the state
on dividend income is canceled, and taxation at the rate of 5
percent is introduced.
"These amendments to the tax legislation regarding the taxation
of dividend income are aimed at creating equal economic conditions
for all participants, regardless of the form of ownership, and the
goals are to prevent obstacles to attracting investment in
Azerbaijan's favorable investment environment, to stimulate
investment in shares on capital markets, the formation of a stable
tax environment for investors who are not participants in capital
markets, and the mandatory collection of tax on dividends by
central executive authorities," the service noted.
