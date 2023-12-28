               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Capital Repair Of Highway In Gusar District


12/28/2023 5:19:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures related to capital repair of Gusar-Khudat (18 km) - Langi - Jagargishlag-Urvaoba-Atlikhan-Kuzungishlag-Zindanmuruggishlag-Avarangishlag highway in Gusar district, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Azerbaijani Roads Agency has been allocated 1.2 million manat ($705,882) for this purpose.

The full text is available here .

Will be updated

