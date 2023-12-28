Iran Intends To Accelerate Product Exports, Transit Through Azerbaijan's Astara Customs Checkpoint (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Iran intends to
accelerate export and transit of products through Astara customs
checkpoint located on the border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Iran's
Customs Administration.
This became known during a meeting chaired by Mohammad
Rezvanifar, head of Iran's Customs Administration, and Dariush
Amani, chairman of Iran's Road and Transport Organization in
Tehran.
The meeting reviewed ways to facilitate trade through Iran's
customs checkpoints, particularly the Astara customs
checkpoint.
The meeting also discussed speeding up the passage of trucks
(export and transit of products) through Astara customs
checkpoint.
At the meeting, communication with Astara customs in video
format was established and work on trade facilitation at Astara
customs checkpoint was discussed.
According to the data of Iran Customs Administration, Iran
exported about 102 million tons of non-oil products worth $36.4
billion in 9 months. Exports of non-oil products decreased by 0.68
percent in value terms and by 26.5 percent in weight terms
year-on-year.
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107664864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.