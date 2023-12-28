Iran Intends To Accelerate Product Exports, Transit Through Azerbaijan's Astara Customs Checkpoint (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Iran intends to accelerate export and transit of products through Astara customs checkpoint located on the border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Iran's Customs Administration.

This became known during a meeting chaired by Mohammad Rezvanifar, head of Iran's Customs Administration, and Dariush Amani, chairman of Iran's Road and Transport Organization in Tehran.

The meeting reviewed ways to facilitate trade through Iran's customs checkpoints, particularly the Astara customs checkpoint.

The meeting also discussed speeding up the passage of trucks (export and transit of products) through Astara customs checkpoint.

At the meeting, communication with Astara customs in video format was established and work on trade facilitation at Astara customs checkpoint was discussed.

According to the data of Iran Customs Administration, Iran exported about 102 million tons of non-oil products worth $36.4 billion in 9 months. Exports of non-oil products decreased by 0.68 percent in value terms and by 26.5 percent in weight terms year-on-year.