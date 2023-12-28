Enemy Continues To Use Kabs, Used Seven Shells Over Last Day - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy continues to use guided aerial bombs (KABs), the Russians used seven shells per day.

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command, on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy continues to use multiple rocket launchers. Russians used seven shells over the last day. The enemy hit the infrastructure of the right bank, trying to stop the supply to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which are repelling the assaults on the left bank. There were 10 attacks over the last day," said Humeniuk.

She noted that there is no critical change in the tactics of launching the KABs, there is a change in the density of these strikes.

"They have begun to take a balanced approach to the use of tactical aviation, taking into account the fact that aircraft were hit in this area. The Russians are now trying to find other launch sites so as not to endanger them," noted the head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operational Command.

In addition, Humeniuk informed that a change in the behavior of the Russians has been recorded - now when one aircraft launches guided bombs, another tries to hide behind it.

As reported, on December 22, Ukrainian defenders shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the southern direction.

On December 24, the Defense Forces destroyed two more enemy fighters: Su-34 in the Donetsk region and Su-30SM over the Black Sea.