Power Engineers Restore Electricity In Kherson After Massive Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, power supply has been restored to almost 94,000 consumers who were cut off as a result of massive shelling of the city on December 26.

The Ministry of Energy reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"Kherson power engineers promptly returned electricity to the homes of citizens who were cut off after yesterday's (December 26 - ed.) massive shelling. As reported, about 94,000 subscribers were left without electricity in the regional center after the enemy attack," the statement said.

It is noted that about 4,000 customers in Kherson remain without electricity after previous shelling. In addition, more than 700 consumers still do not have power supply due to flooding after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

As reported, 93,700 consumers in Kherson and 1,700 consumers in a neighboring village were left without power supply due to Russian massive shelling in the evening on December 26.