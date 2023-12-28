Enemy Shells 25 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the enemy fired on 25 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, 151 attacks were recorded.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The occupants carried out 28 UAV attacks on Shyroke, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Robotyne, Chervone, Levadne, Poltavka, Temyrivka, Novoivanivka, Mala Tokmachka and Novodarivka, fired from MLRS at Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka and Stepnohirsk, and also hit Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka with six aircraft shells," he wrote.

In addition, 114 artillery shellings took place in Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Charivne, Pyatykhatky, Kamianske, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages.

Enemy shellsregion 176 times in 24 hours

There were eight reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No people were injured.

As reported, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at night on December 28, Russian occupants attacked with eight Shahed UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area of the Russian Federation.

Seven drones were shot down by fighter aircraft, air defense units, and mobile firing groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine within the Dnipro, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhzhia regions.