Civilian Vessel Flying Panamanian Flag Explodes On Mine In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A civilian vessel flying the Panamanian flag was blown up by an enemy sea mine in the Black Sea.



According to Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine reported this.

The bulk carrier was on its way to one of the Danube ports to load grain.

The vessel lost its momentum and control, and a fire broke out on the top deck. To avoid sinking, the captain fixed the ship in the shallows.

Ukraine exports over 17 t ofs, pulses

The boats of the Maritime Guard and the Search and Rescue Service immediately provided assistance to the crew and brought medics on board, the statement said.

During the inspection of the vessel and the interview with the captain, two sailors were found to be injured.

One was treated on the spot, the other wounded was taken to the nearest hospital for further examination, accompanied by doctors. His condition is satisfactory.

Tugs were sent to the vessel to remove it from the shoal and deliver it to the port.

NASA finds out how much crops Moscow steals from Ukraine

The Southern Defense Forces emphasized that they continue to ensure the safety of civilian navigation in the face of dense enemy mines. Stormy weather often increases mine danger. That is why the issue of maritime demining with the support of international partnership remains relevant.

As Ukrinform reported, Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, does not rule out that Russians will use the Oduvanchik drone against civilian vessels.

Photo: Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine