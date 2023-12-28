Bratchuk: Russians Don't Start Evacuating Air Forces From Crimea, But They Discussing It

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians have not started evacuating the Air Force from Crimea, but they are discussing it.

The spokesman of the volunteer army 'South' Serhiy Bratchuk said this on the air of the national marathon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"The Russians have not started evacuating the Air Force from Crimea, but some conversations are already underway. Such talks began quite intensively after four Su-34 and one Su-30 were destroyed," Bratchuk said.

He noted that Ukrainian defenders, in addition to aircraft, also hit the enemy's logistics - airfields and infrastructure.

In, invaders prepare 1,500 land plots for Russian military

The spokesperson for the volunteer army 'South' emphasized that there is not a single military facility in Crimea that is not in the area of fire of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As reported, the cost of one Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber is at least $50 million. Today, Russia has dozens of such aircraft in service.