Enemy Intensifies Aerial Reconnaissance In Southern Direction, In Particular In Kherson Region - Ihnat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has intensified aerial reconnaissance in the southern direction, in particular in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the 'United News' telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"At night, air defense shot down three enemy reconnaissance drones in the south. The enemy has seriously intensified aerial reconnaissance in the southern direction, in particular in the Kherson region," Ihnat said.

According to him, the Russians are "deploying drones along the Dnipro River" to monitor the line of combat, looking for weaknesses in the Ukrainian Defense Forces and in our air defense systems.

As reported earlier, the Air Defense Forces destroyed seven of the eight Shahed-type attack drones that Russian troops used to attack Ukraine last night.