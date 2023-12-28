Baku Awaiting Yerevan's Response To Its Peace Treaty Proposals, Official Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
At this crucial stage of the peace process, when the parties are
not far from concluding a peace agreement, Yerevan's sincere
attitude towards achieving concrete results is necessary. This was
told by Ambassador Elchin Amirbayov, representative of the
Azerbaijani President for special assignments, in an interview with
The Guardian.
According to Azernews , Elchin Amirbayov noted
that, having handed over the last version of the text of the peace
agreement to the Armenian side last week, Baku now expects Yerevan
to respond to its proposals.
The Ambassador noted that Armenia should fully realise the
benefits of peace with Azerbaijan and finally give up all harmful
illusions and manipulations aimed at disrupting the peace process
and returning to military confrontation with Azerbaijan.
Having outlined five main principles that formed the basis of
the draft peace agreement prepared by Baku, the representative of
the President noted at the same time that the issue of determining
the border could be resolved at a later stage, given its
complicated and labor-intensive nature.
When asked about the mechanism of dispute settlement between the
parties after the signing of the peace agreement, Elchin Amirbayov
stressed that Azerbaijan prefers the idea of establishing a
bilateral Armenian-Azerbaijani commission without any unnecessary
interference from outside.
"As for the provision of transport communication between the
main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, Baku considers this issue
not only in the context of creating an alternative route linking
China with Europe through the Middle Corridor but also as an
important element of ensuring its national security.
In this sense, Amirbayov emphasised that, as events "on the
ground" show, after three years of vainly waiting for a clear
answer from Armenia, Baku does not intend to waste any more time.
If Armenia is unable to understand its benefit in the creation of
the Zangazur corridor, if it continues to spread an absurd
narrative of impending aggression against it by Azerbaijan and
intends to continue to remain in a regional deadlock, Azerbaijan
moves to concrete actions and starts implementing the so-called
"Plan B," preferring the creation of the aforementioned transport
link through the territory of neighbouring Iran.
MENAFN28122023000195011045ID1107664854
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.