Сharter Signed With France's Evian Le Ba Becomes Null And Void

The Council, which is a permanent consultative body under the
head of the executive power of Ismayilli, made a statement that the
Charter of Friendship and Cooperation signed between Ismayilli and
the city of Evian-Le-Beu of the French Republic has lost its
validity, Azernews reports.
Recall that "in May 2015, the Charter of Friendship and
Cooperation between the city of Ismayilli of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the city of Evian-Le-Beu of the French Republic was
signed in Ismayilli.
The purpose of signing the charter then was to develop friendly
relations between the two cities and promote bilateral ties in the
fields of culture, tourism, and economy. Practical steps have
already been taken in this direction, and mutual visits between the
parties have taken place.
In continuation of cooperation, the opening ceremony of the
"Azerbaijan Garden" and "Friendship" fountains in the park was held
in Evian in 2017. A monument in honour of the famous Azerbaijani
poetess Khurshidban Natavan was also unveiled.
At the same time, a sign for "Azerbaijan-France Friendship Park"
was installed in Ismayilli Park in the city centre.
The fact that Ismayilli is one of the ancient settlements and
attracts the attention of many foreign tourists, as well as the
inclusion of the Lahich copper smelting art of this region in the
UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, created
an additional incentive for inter-city cooperation.
Despite the fact that the idea of "Brother Cities" served the
cultures of different nations and created bridges between people of
different nationalities, as well as outside politics, the French
side unfortunately politicised the issue by stopping inter-city
contacts after the Patriotic War as a sign of support for
Armenia.
On December 18, 2023, at the meeting of Evian City Council
unjustified accusations against Azerbaijan were voiced and support
for Armenia was expressed. Also, the mayor of the city stated that
all articles mentioning "Azerbaijan Garden" were deleted.
The members of the Permanent Council under the Head of the
Executive Power of the Ismayilli district strongly reject the
biased and groundless opinions expressed against our country at the
famous meeting of the Evian Municipal Council and condemn the
decision regarding "Azerbaijan Garden".
As a sign of protest against the anti-Azerbaijani policy pursued
by France against Azerbaijan on all platforms, the charter signed
between the towns of Evian and Ismayilli was declared null and void
as of December 26, 2023.
It was also decided to name the central park of Ismayilli city in
honour of famous Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan.
