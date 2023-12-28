CBA Plans To Announce Its Monetary Policy Decisions In Upcoming Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to review its
monetary policy eight times in 2024, Azernews reports.
In 2024, the monetary policy of the Central Bank will be aimed
at ensuring price stability in the country, that is, maintaining
inflation at a low and stable level. This was mentioned in the
Central Bank's statement on the main directions of monetary policy
for 2024.
It was noted that the main goal of the monetary policy will be
to maintain inflation within the target interval announced by the
Socio-economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
in 2022-2026.
"By supporting price stability, the Central Bank will create
conditions for sustainable growth in the country's economy.
Monetary policy decisions will be made in 2024 based on changes
in external and internal factors in the inflationary environment
and updated macroeconomic forecasts. The strengthening of
mitigating factors and the stabilisation of inflation expectations
provide grounds for predicting the formation of annual inflation in
the target range by 2024.
Reforms will be continued in the direction of improving the
strategic and operational framework of monetary policy and
expanding the communication of monetary policy. These reforms will
serve to strengthen the transmission of monetary policy decisions
to inflation," the Central Bank notes.
It should be noted that the decisions of the Central Bank on the
parameters of the interest rate corridor in 2024 will be presented
to the public on January 31, March 28, May 1, June 21, July 31,
September 18, October 30, and December 18.
