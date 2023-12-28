Turkiye: 11 Killed, 57 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash During Dense Fog

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

ANKARA, Dec 28 (NNN-XINHUA) - At least 11 people were killed, and 57 others were injured in a chain traffic accident on Thursday on a highway in Türkiye, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported.

The accident occurred on the Northern Marmara highway at a location near the northwestern Sakarya province. Seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck, were involved in the chain accident caused by dense fog in the Dagdibi area of the Istanbul direction of the highway.

The transportation in the Istanbul direction of the highway came to a halt after the accident.

Sakarya Governor Yasar Karadeniz told the broadcaster that the injured were being treated in 10 different hospitals. Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said that three public prosecutors were assigned to the accident under the coordination of a deputy chief public prosecutor. - NNN-XINHUA