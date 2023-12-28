PAAET Pursues Steps Toward Further Development -- Director General

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- General Director of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training. Dr. Hassan Mohammed Alfajam has affirmed the approach toward further development with new specializations and programs and meeting the needs of the labor market.

Marking PAAET's 41st anniversary Thursday, Dr. Al-Fajam said in a press release that the curricula and programs have been updated and new ones have been set up to meet the market requirements.

Enrollment in PAAET's colleges and academies has substantially increased, he said, revealing that the number of graduates, in 2022-2023, reached 12,197, bringing the number of graduates since the authority's establishment to more than 60,000.

PAAET executes various tasks in the academic and social service sectors, holding conventions and activities intended to enhance scientific and cultural cooperation among researchers and academics. Moreover, it regularly hosts elite specialists and scientists from various countries.

Over the past months, PAAET management crafted the new general strategy, envisaging objectives toward further development, Dr. Alfajam said, adding that the recent visible evolvement was due to multiple agreements that had been worked out with various institutions in the country, singling out an agreement with the Gulf University for Science and Technology, last February, another one between PAAET's Higher Institute of Telecommunication and Navigation and Kuwait Oil Company in March.

He also mentioned an agreement with the Arab Planning Institute, in June, an accord with the division of education and training in the Minister of Interior, in September, in addition to many other accords.

PAAET was founded when the late Amir, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, issued on December 28, 1982, a decree in this respect with aim of boosting national social and economic development. (end)

