Lavrov Calls To End Israeli Occupation Violence On Palestinian Generations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Russia called for ending the continuous Israeli aggression force's violence against generations of Palestinians.

In a statement on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Tass news agency that peace and stability in the Middle East region cannot be achieved without ending the violence.

He affirmed Russia's support to establish an independent Palestinian state with the 1967 borderline.

Russia's effort to reach a solution for the conflict is transparent and not done "behind the scenes," said Lavrov.

"It is time for everyone to learn a lesson from what the US' attempts to play behind-the-scenes diplomacy in the Middle East resulted in," he said, adding that "It was precisely Washington's course to monopolize mediation efforts and undermine the international legal settlement base that led to the current escalation in the conflict zone."

Lavrov noted that "It is both unacceptable to justify - let alone encourage - terror attacks, and to respond to them via methods of collective punishment in gross violation of international humanitarian law." (end)

