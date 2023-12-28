JN.1 Detected In Kuwait But No Reason For Alarm -- Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Covid-19 variant JN.1 cases have been detected in Kuwait however the discovery is "predictable and not worrisome," official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said on Thursday.

Dr. Al-Sanad, also director of the health communication center, addressed on Thursday new messages to the public; starting with the announcement regarding discoveries of JN.1 cases as a result of tests BY genetic examination teams, tasked with following up on the outbreak of covid variants and other viruses in the country.

However, Dr. Al-Sanad assured the public that the detection of such variants is predictable and not worrisome. "And there are no extraordinary preventive measures at present," Dr. Al-Sanad said, also noting that this period of the year regularly brings with it seasonal viruses that cause breathing illnesses.

He advised persons who feel infected to keep distance from others and seek medical consultation, particularly when the symptoms persist or increase in intensity.

Dr. Al-Sanad added that the ministry provides vaccinations for influenza, pneumonia, or the latest type of the jab at 42 centers throughout Kuwait. He advised people particularly aged 60 and above and those suffering from chronic diseases to be immunized.

He also recommended that personnel at the health facilities use masks during work time. (end)

