KUNA Media Development Ctr Concludes Training Program On Photography

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency Center for Development of Media Skills concluded on Thursday a training program titled (Principles of Photography) which started on Sunday and was attended by a number of employees from the agency and Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).

Mustafa Al-Bader, Head of the Design and Photography department at the news agency, stressed in remarks to KUNA the importance of media and public relations workers to learn about the principles of photography and the difference between cameras and lenses to help them perform their tasks.

Al-Bader explained the program touched on the types of cameras and lenses and their uses and functions, noting that the program participants did some practical training as well as a field photography trip to integrate the programs theoretical and practical learning.

The training program also explained some photography theories, applications on the camera, focus systems and how to use lighting in photography.

The center, founded in 1995, is considered to be one of the most important media training centers at the national level, providing hundreds of training programs in various media fields and aiming to develop media capabilities and personal capabilities and improve professional media work. (end)

hk











MENAFN28122023000071011013ID1107664806