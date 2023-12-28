Iraq, Spain Agree To Sign Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez Thursday discussed bilateral ties including prospected signing of economic and strategic partnerships, in addition to resuming the work of the joint committee in its 13th session by mid-2024.

Al-Sudani invited Spanish companies to work in the development road projects, which Iraq intends to extend from the Gulf area to the Turkish borders, affirming that the government instructed Iraqi ministries and authorities to collaborate with Spanish companies, according to a statement by the Prime Minister Media Office.

The prime minister wished to benefit from the Spanish expertise in the fields of solar energy, tourism, and in facing climate change, in addition to cooperating in the fields of security, culture, environment and sustainable development.

Al-Sudani commended the Spanish stand against the Israeli occupation's aggression on Gaza and its efforts in helping the Palestinian people, stressing that the international community must act to stop the serious violations occurring in Palestinian lands.

On his part, the Spanish Prime Minister said his country has been seeking to develop ties with Iraq in the fields of transportation, defense and education, urging Baghdad to join the international alliance to face desertification and climate change.

He also called for a ceasefire in Gaza, delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians and working to establish a Palestinian State.

Sanchez arrived in Iraq Wednesday evening and was scheduled to meet the Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid. (end)

ahh











MENAFN28122023000071011013ID1107664805