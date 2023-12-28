Xiaomi Forays Into Automotive Sector, Unveils Its 1St EV

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Global technology brand Xiaomi on Thursday announced its entry into the automotive industry by unveiling its long-awaited first electric vehicle.

The company launched two EVs -- XiaomiSU7 and XiaomiSU7Max.

"#XiaomiSU7 makes a significant Stride as Xiaomi expands from the smartphone industry to the automotive sector, completing the Human x Car x Home smart ecosystem," the company posted on X.

"#XiaomiSU7 will forever journey alongside those steering toward their dreams," it added.

According to the company, the XiaomiSU7Max goes from 0-100km/h in 2.78 seconds, while the XiaomiSU7 reaches 0-100km/h in 5.28 seconds. The top speed of the SU7 is 210km/h and for the SU7Max, it is 265km/h.

"#XiaomiSU7 goes from 0-100km/h in 2.78 seconds, officially joining the '2s Supercar Club' with a single step," the company wrote.

Moreover, the company said that the new EV will be available in three colour variants -- Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Verdant Green.

The five core technologies used in EVs are E-Motors, battery, HyperCasting, autonomous driving, and smart cabin.

While the price of the EV is unknown, many expect the SU7 to fall into 200,000 yuan to 300,000 yuan (around Rs 25 to 35 lakh).

The sale of the SU7 is likely to start next year. It will be produced by a unit of China-owned automaker BAIC Group in a Beijing factory with an annual capacity of 2,00,000 vehicles.

--IANS

shs/prw