REDBROOK NETS SEVEN MORE PRISM AWARDS

BOSTON, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston (BRAGB) presented Team Redbrook with another seven Prism Awards at a recent awards ceremony. The annual awards celebrate the best of the best in the region's residential building industry.

Redbrook Project Executive Daniel Gorczyca noted that five of the seven awards went to individuals who work on the project who were recognized for their hard work and professionalism.

"This speaks to the excellence of the team we have recruited," Gorczyca said.

Abby Hecke, Redbrook's office manager, received two Gold awards, for Most Valuable Team Player and Rising Star of the Year.

Amy Mencis netted a Gold for Best Project Marketing and Sales Person of the Year; Cecelia McGonagle of The Valle Group won a Silver for Best Sales Person of the Year; and a Silver for Best Project Manager of the Year went to Redbrook's Evan Miller.

Overall, Redbrook won a Silver for Best Multi-Unit for Sale Community, and one of the Redbrook builders, Whitman Homes of Canton, won a Silver for Best Attached Townhome.

The company introduced the Redbrook concept in the early 2000s and worked closely with the Town of Plymouth's planning professionals and elected officials to create an award-winning design that features 1,175 residential units -- including single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments -- and preserves some 2,200 acres of open space and minimizes the routine car trips that make up so many of Americans' vehicle miles. The village center, with a new YMCA and its childcare facility, restaurants, medical offices, and other amenities, is a quick walk from any Redbrook neighborhood.

Redbrook has won a total of 49 of the prestigious Prism awards since the new village welcomed its first homeowners in 2015.

BRAGB, a trade association affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Massachusetts, has represented the industry since 1944. BRAGB has evolved into one of the leading trade associations in New England. With over 390 member companies, including single-family, multifamily builders, and commercial builders and remodeling contractors, BRAGB is one of New England's most prominent and influential trade associations.

The A.D. Makepeace Company is developer of the award-winning Redbrook. The 165-year-old company is the world's largest cranberry grower, the largest private property owner in eastern Massachusetts, and a recognized leader in environmentally responsible real estate development and stewardship.

Information about the village is available at redbrookplymouth.

