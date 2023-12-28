Enefit Green 2024 Financial Calendar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During 2024, Enefit Green plans to disclose its production and financial results according to the following schedule:





Time Report Week 2 Monthly production results (December 2023) Week 7 Monthly production results (January 2024) 29 Feb 2024 Unaudited interim report 4Q 2023 Week 11 Monthly production results (February 2024) 4 Apr 2024 Audited 2023 annual report and dividend proposal Week 15 Monthly production results (March 2024) 2 May 2024 Unaudited interim report 1Q 2024 Week 19 Monthly production results (April 2024) Week 24 Monthly production results (May 2024) Week 28 Monthly production results (June 2024) 1 Aug 2024 Unaudited interim report 2Q 2024 Week 33 Monthly production results (July 2024) Week 37 Monthly production results (August 2024) Week 41 Monthly production results (September 2024) 31 Oct 2024 Unaudited interim report 3Q 2024 Week 46 Monthly production results (October 2024) Week 50 Monthly production results (November 2024)





The annual general meeting of shareholders is scheduled for 14 May 2024.





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.





