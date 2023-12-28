Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market Revenue By Company Till 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) "Narrow-range ethoxylates" (NREs), fatty alcohol polyglycol ethers with a restricted homolog distribution, are well-known nonionic surfactants. Narrow-range ethoxylates can be broken down and are non-toxic. For instance, they can be produced industrially by mixing ethylene oxide with fatty alcohols in the presence of appropriate catalysts (layer compounds that have been calcined or hydrophobized with fatty acids). This process can be used on various additional hydrophobes and with various alkylating chemicals, including propylene oxide and butylene oxide, by changing the catalyst's properties.

Market Dynamics Rising Demand in the Surface Disinfectant Market Drives the Global Market

The rising demand for cleanliness in numerous end-user applications drives the need for surface disinfectants. Narrow-range ethoxylates are used in surface disinfectants because they are effective at low alcohol concentrations and have a mild scent. They are thought to be environmentally friendly, giving buyers a choice. Due to their beneficial qualities, such as low alcohol concentration, little odor, and the lack of need for hazardous solvents, narrow-range ethoxylates are frequently used in surface disinfectants. As the world's fear of diseases, particularly COVID-19, develops, surface disinfectants are projected to increase demand from various industrial, institutional, commercial, and residential sectors.

Surface disinfectants are primarily used in transportation, food and beverage processing, manufacturing, cleaning, automotive, hospitality and restaurant, building service contractors, retail (supermarkets), municipal, provincial, and health care sectors. The surface disinfectant market is projected to grow as manufacturers increasingly embrace cutting-edge and novel technologies to produce surface cleaners with improved efficacy and as consumers alter their preferences toward bio-based solutions. The elements are anticipated to stimulate the demand for narrow-range ethoxylates.

Growing Demand in Various FieldsCreates Tremendous Opportunities

The need for narrow-range ethoxylates is expected to increase in the housekeeping, hospitality, healthcare, institutional buildings, food service, automotive, and engine cleaning industries, leading to market growth. Despite rising prices, manufacturers of narrow-range ethoxylates anticipate greater demand for their products in developed nations like Europe and North America throughout the forecasted period. The focus of producers of narrow-range ethoxylates is expanding their product offerings and production capacities. The supply chain has substantially improved since the Internet and e-commerce introduction, leading to increased manufacturer profit margins. Businesses are interested in selecting new product distribution channels to better understand customer buying habits and help with product positioning.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global narrow-range ethoxylates market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. The market for narrow-range ethoxylates is rapidly growing in the North American region because of the increased demand for industrial machines and dishwashers for various uses. The equipment needed, and the size of the product is different for commercial cleaning than domestic cleaning. To meet consumer demand and develop a new variety of narrow-range ethoxylates, businesses also extensively spend on R&D activities. For instance, the NOVEL narrow-range ethoxylation catalyst technology was patented by Sasol's North American branch in 2015. Several ethoxylates of high quality can be produced from different alcohol feedstocks. Therefore, the market for narrow-range ethoxylates is anticipated to grow in the next years due to increased research and development activity.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. The epidemic that has impacted numerous European countries has considerably raised the requirement for disinfectants, which has caused a boom in the market for narrow-range ethoxylates in Europe. International players are expanding their regional manufacturing operations to meet narrow-range ethoxylate needs. The production of disinfectants uses narrow-range ethoxylates because of their outstanding low-temperature cleaning properties. Therefore, the growing demand for disinfectants is anticipated to positively impact the market for narrow-range ethoxylates.

Additionally, the key market driver for narrow-range ethoxylates in that country is healthcare facilities, where disinfectants and surfactants are essential for maintaining health and hygiene. Narrow-range ethoxylates produce surfactants because they have advantages like enhanced cleaning properties. Surface cleaning techniques have become more important in healthcare facilities because of grave concerns about hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). The demand for narrow-range ethoxylates in the area for surfactants and other industrial cleaning applications has surely increased.



The global narrow-range ethoxylates market share was valued at USD 4.77 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach USD 9.94 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on application, the global narrow-range ethoxylates market is bifurcated into household, commercial, and industrial cleaning. The commercial cleaning segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global narrow-range ethoxylates market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global narrow-range ethoxylates market are Nouryon, Sasol, Evonik Industries AG, Dow, Univar Solutions Inc., Stepan Company, Pilot Chemical Company, and Oxiteno.



In April 2021, Dow signed an MoU with Lucro Plastecycle, an Indian recycling company, to collect 1MMT of plastics for recycling by 2030. It also introduced a new line of consumer goods, PCR-based coalition shrink films. In March 2021, Evonik Industries Inc. partnered with InnovationLab to introduce a new battery technology into the marketplace.



Household Cleaning

Commercial Cleaning Industrial Cleaning



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market: Segmentation By ApplicationsBy Regions