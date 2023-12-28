Global Fruit Powder Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Fruit powder is fruit in its desiccated state, ground to a powdery, dried consistency. The procedure frequently involves employing methods such as freeze-drying, spray-drying, or air-drying to extract the moisture from the fruit. Consequently, an exceedingly concentrated powder is generated, effectively retaining a substantial fraction of the initial fruit's flavor, aroma, and nutritional composition. Berry powders, fruit powders made from citrus fruits, fruit powders made from tropical fruits, and other varieties are all possible.

Fruit powders are commonly utilized in the food and beverage sector to enhance the flavor and visual appeal of various products, such as baked goods, juices, smoothies, desserts, and condiments. Moreover, fruit powders can function as constituents in the production of dietary supplements, other health-promoting goods, and natural alternatives to artificial sweeteners. Fruit powder provides the advantage of convenience and an extended storage period when compared to fresh fruit.

Market Dynamics Increasing Demand for Natural and Nutritious Food Drives the Global Market

Health-conscious consumers' growing demand for natural, nutrient-dense foods significantly expands the fruit powder market. Fruit powders, readily available and loaded with essential vitamins and antioxidants, align with the prevailing trend by offering an efficient and effortless means of obtaining nourishment. It can enhance the taste, aesthetic appeal, and nutritional composition of various food products while preventing the addition of extra calories or sugar.

In recent times, consumer preference for natural and health-oriented products has increased substantially, according to a report by Nielsen. A significant proportion of global consumers (41%) indicate a strong inclination to pay a premium for products comprised entirely of natural or organic components. This number illustrates a substantial increase in the demand for natural foods, contributing to expanding the global market.

Rising Product Launches Create Tremendous Opportunities

In recent times, market participants have actively introduced novel fruit powders derived from various fruit varieties, thus generating prospects for market expansion. For instance, Wilderness Poets is enthusiastic about introducing its newest superfood powder, USDA Organic Freeze-Dried Acai Powder, derived from acai berries, to consumers in October 2021. Freeze-drying the organic acai powder from Wilderness Poets preserves the antioxidant, anthocyanin, and plant-based Omega-3 content. It is pigmented a vibrant purple, is abundant in antioxidants, and is sugar-free.

Furthermore, Diana Food, a subsidiary of the Symrise Group, announced in September 2020 the launch of a Fair Trade-certified, clean-label acerola powder. This product is being introduced to the market for the first time as a nutritious offering. Diana Food states that this antioxidant-rich acerola powder is permissible in specific countries for functional foods, beverages, capsules, and food preservation. FFL certified the powder as pure as acacia fiber desiccated, thereby providing distinctive benefits.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant global fruit powder market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period. The European fruit powder market is experiencing the effects of the growing consumer demand for gluten-free products, with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy being particularly affected. As a result, individuals in this region prefer food products with simple, natural ingredients that are free from allergens and additives. The Association of European Coeliac Societies (AOECS) estimates that coeliac disease affects one in every one hundred individuals in Europe. Coeliac disease is an autoimmune disorder distinguished by the immune system's selective attack on self-tissues in response to gluten ingestion. According to the ratio mentioned above, it is possible to hypothesize that the prevalence of coeliac disease in Europe surpasses 7 million people. However, only 25 percent of those affected have received a formal diagnosis.

Furthermore, the European fruit powder market is characterized by a growing emphasis on sustainability, abundant organic substitutes, and the extensive application of fruit powders within the confectionery and confectionary sectors. According to Eurostat, there has been a steady increase in the land area designated for organic agricultural production inside the European Union (EU). Agricultural land in the European Union (EU) experienced a growth rate of 15.91 million ha in 2021, representing a 9.9% increase from the total used agricultural area (UAA) of 14.71 million ha in 2020. A positive correlation exists between adopting organic practices and growing demand for natural and clean-label products, including fruit powders.



The global fruit powder market was valued at USD 55 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach USD 23.65 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on fruit type, the global fruit powder market is bifurcated into grape, apple, mango, banana, berries, and others.

The mango fruit powder segment dominates the global market.

Based on technology, the global fruit powder market is segmented into freeze-dried, spray-dried, vacuum-dried, and drum-dried.

The spray-dried segment is the largest contributor to the market.

Based on application, the global fruit powder market is bifurcated into bakery, confectionery, snacks and RTE products, dairy, beverages, soups and sauces, and others beverages segment owns the largest market share.

Based on the distribution channel, the global fruit powder market is bifurcated into business-to-business and business-to-consumer.

The business-to-business segment dominates the global market. Europe is the most significant global fruit powder market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global fruit powder market players are Aarkay Food Products Ltd., European Freeze Dry, Drytech Processes (I) Pvt Ltd., Döhler Group SE, FutureCeuticals Inc. (R. J. Van Drunen & Sons Inc.), Kanegrade Ltd., Iprona SpA, Nutradry Pty Ltd., Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co. KG, The Green Labs LLC, Watershed Foods LLC, and others.



In May 2023, Fruit d'Or, a certified organic

cranberry ingredient provider,

introduced

a new, smaller-mesh-size variant of their Cran Naturelle 100% organic cranberry powder at the Vitafoods Europe trade exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 9-12. In June 2023, Cabosse Naturals introduced cacao fruit powder, a potential substitute for processed sugar in the food industry.



Grape

Apple

Mango

Banana

Berries Others



Freeze Dried

Spray Dried

Vacuum Dried Drum Dried



Bakery

Confectionery

Snacks and RTE Products

Dairy

Beverages

Soups and Sauces Others



Business to Business Business to Consumer



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Fruit Powder Market: Segmentation By Fruit TypeBy TechnologyBy ApplicationsBy Distribution ChannelBy Regions