Over 850 Attendees Celebrated Christmas Brunch at Bab Al Qasr Hotel

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: The capital's favorite address, Bab Al Qasr Hotel, held an exceptional brunch event to celebrate Christmas, which was attended by more than 850 people.



A diverse crowd of guests from all age groups joined in the festivities as Santa Claus descended from the 36th floor of the hotel tower. His arrival brought excitement and anticipation, enhancing the joyous atmosphere of the occasion.



As Santa Claus landed, cheers of joy filled the air, adding a wonderful festive spirit to the occasion. Following this, the guests enjoyed a unique and exciting gastronomic experience, completed with various fun-filled activities. The celebration extended until sunset, featuring singer Rosario who performed songs to the tune of Western and Eastern melodies to keep the audience entertained.



Aside from the entertainment, the celebration included a luxurious brunch buffet, which offered delectable international dishes, and live cooking stations and was accompanied by live entertainment shows. Additionally, Bab Al Qasr Hotel devoted special attention to the children showered them with gifts, and organized enjoyable activities for them.



Elias Saad, The Executive Assistant Manager i/c of Food and Beverage at Bab Al Qasr Hotel said, "Our accomplishment in hosting Abu Dhabi's largest Christmas brunch, coupled with the exceptionally curated program, elevated the Eid celebration to an exceptional and distinguished event."



He added, "Our entire team at Bab Al Qasr worked hard to make this holiday celebration distinct and full of life. Therefore, we worked to prepare these fun activities and a luxurious taste experience suitable for guests of all age groups amidst an atmosphere of love that brings joy."



