Emerson Builds New Innovation and Manufacturing Hub at King Salman Energy Park

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) December 28, 2023 -- Emerson, a global automation technology and software company, has selected Saudi AMANA to develop a new manufacturing hub at the King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) in Saudi Arabia. The new facility is one of the largest investments for Emerson in the Middle East and Africa and will support the company’s expansion and strengthen its presence in the region. It also demonstrates Emerson's continued commitment to its customers and stakeholders in Saudi Arabia as the company prepares for rapid local manufacturing expansion in the region.



Emerson selected Saudi AMANA for its customized design-build and turnkey services and its commitment to sustainability, innovation and digitalization. The Emerson manufacturing hub will be developed in accordance with the environmental sustainability principles that support the company’s net zero emission goals, while also adhering to SPARK's environmental sustainability standards.



“The appointment of Saudi AMANA is a significant step toward the realization of Emerson's vision in Saudi Arabia,” said Hussein Zein, vice president, Emerson Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. “Emerson's journey in the kingdom has been marked by strategic investments and expansions in local manufacturing capabilities and we look forward to opening this new innovation and manufacturing hub.”



The facility will house the company’s manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia under one roof; it will produce and assemble a wide range of automation products, including measurement instrumentation, control valves, pressure relief valves, solenoid valves, and control and safety systems. The project broke ground in early January and is expected to be completed in late 2024.



"In undertaking the Emerson Spark Project, Saudi AMANA has embraced innovation and quality as our guiding principles and epitomizes our commitment to delivering certainty, quality and reliability to our clients,” said Group AMANA Chief Executive Officer Jihad Bsaibes. “Our unique approach, leveraging modular mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, and technology like Building Information Modeling, demonstrates our resourcefulness and efficiency, reducing waste and time to market. As we embark on this journey, we are proud to partner with Emerson, an industry leader in shaping the future of state-of-the-art production facilities. Together, we pave the way for a sustainable, innovative, and prosperous future."





